COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin prison system top 9,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases among inmates in the Wisconsin prison system surpassed 9,000 Thursday.

The state Department of Corrections added 388 new COVID-19 infections to its data dashboard, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began up to 9,064.

On Wednesday, the active case count had dipped below 1,000 for the first time in more than a month, but cases were back up again Thursday to 1,041 active COVID-19 infections among inmates.

So far, 14 Wisconsin prisoners have died from COVID-19. Prisoner deaths are recorded by DOC as COVID-19-related if a local medical examiner or coroner confirms that the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death.

The new infections were driven in large part by cases more than quadrupling at Fox Lake Correctional Institution, which now has the third-most total cases of any prison.

Infections at Fox Lake increased from 114 cases Wednesday to 471 Thursday. The prison has the largest active outbreak in the Wisconsin prison system.