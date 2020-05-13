COVID concerns postpone trial for Beaver Dam man accused of homicide

JUNEAU – The trial date for a Beaver Dam accused in the shooting death of his ex-wife was taken off of the Dodge County Circuit Court calendar on Wednesday citing concerns over spreading COVID 19.
Ulisses Medina Espinosa is accused in the March 23, 2019, shooting death of Stacia Hollinshead and is being held in Dodge County Jail on a $2 million bond.
A motion hearing was held on Wednesday via video conferencing. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer decided against having the week-long trial, which had been scheduled to begin on June 1, go on and decided to continue the case at a future date.
According to online court records, Bauer may be recusing himself in the case due to his pending retirement in August.
Hollinshead and Medina Espinosa had a daughter, who was 5 at the time of Hollinshead’s death. Hollinshead had brought the girl to Medina Espinosa’s parents’ house at 322½ E. Third St. in Beaver Dam, where the shooting took place.
The two divorced in 2016 and Hollinshead was granted a protective order against Medina Espinosa the same year. Hollinshead had full custody of the girl and Medina Espinosa had lost his parental rights, according to court records. The DeKalb (Illinois) Daily Chronicle reported that those rights had been restored with specific conditions set for visitation.
According to the criminal complaint, Medina Espinosa’s mother told police Hollinshead “felt that she had a moral obligation” to allow the child to see her grandparents. Medina Espinosa’s mother and Hollinshead had exchanged text messages to set up the visit March 23, 2019.
It was the first time the city of Beaver Dam had a homicide in decades, according to Police Chief John Kreuziger.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.