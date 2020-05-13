COVID concerns postpone trial for Beaver Dam man accused of homicide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JUNEAU – The trial date for a Beaver Dam accused in the shooting death of his ex-wife was taken off of the Dodge County Circuit Court calendar on Wednesday citing concerns over spreading COVID 19.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa is accused in the March 23, 2019, shooting death of Stacia Hollinshead and is being held in Dodge County Jail on a $2 million bond.

A motion hearing was held on Wednesday via video conferencing. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer decided against having the week-long trial, which had been scheduled to begin on June 1, go on and decided to continue the case at a future date.

According to online court records, Bauer may be recusing himself in the case due to his pending retirement in August.

Hollinshead and Medina Espinosa had a daughter, who was 5 at the time of Hollinshead’s death. Hollinshead had brought the girl to Medina Espinosa’s parents’ house at 322½ E. Third St. in Beaver Dam, where the shooting took place.