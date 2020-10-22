COVID, other concerns could lengthen homicide trial in Dodge County

Sciascia said he was concerned about getting through all the factors needed before the trial began and was worried they would have to move it to a new date.

Medina Espinosa pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but it may not still be on the table when he goes to trial in January. Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said the medical experts did not support the claim.

Medina Espinosa’s attorney Douglas Phebus said he would clarify the intent of the defense for the not guilty by reason of insanity plea by Friday after talking with his client.

One concern that Klomberg and the family of Hollinshead had were potential time limits on the prosecution and defense in the case.

Sciascia had discussed putting equal time limits on both sides for the two-week trial in order to assure the trial is done in time.

Klomberg said he was aware that the court would need to give equal time for both sides, but the prosecution, who has the burden of proof in the case, normally takes about two-thirds of the time in order to make its case in trials.

“The 25-hour limit would not work,” Klomberg said. “The case is not that simple.”