Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"

Brown and Sickinger pursued the vehicle, with Brown noting that at one point during the chase his speed reached 122 mph and the vehicle was still pulling away from him. The deputies were advised to discontinue the pursuit, at which time they reduced their speed and deactivated their emergency lights and sirens. After reducing speed they completely lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly after discontinuing pursuit another deputy advised the vehicle passed at Highway 80 and 30th Street. The deputy stated it appeared the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 80. Brown arrived at the location and approached the vehicle, which had overturned in the crash.

One male was located in the vehicle. The male did not appear to have any injuries and did not complain of injuries. He was assisted out of the vehicle and handcuffed before being identified as Alejandro Contreras.

Contreras did not have a driver's license in his possession, but officers found a Social Security card in his wallet and a speeding citation from earlier in the day. Contreras stated he was "trying to impress a girl by driving like he was in grand theft auto." Contreras was transported to the Juneau County Jail.