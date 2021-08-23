 Skip to main content
De Forest woman accused of taking $390,000 from Randolph business
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old De Forest is accused of taking $390,000 from a Randolph business where she was employed.

Jennifer Klika is charged with theft in a business setting in an amount of more than $10,000. She could face up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Klika appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim Monday and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Randolph police met with a representative Hacco Inc. and was told that Klika had been the manager of regulatory affairs from 2009 to 2016. Klika’s duties at the time included obtaining permits and shipping products. Klika would request the funds and at times would have to go to a local grocery store in order to purchase money orders. However when Klika resigned in 2016, the business realized that the cost of the permits and authorizations had decreased and that Klika allegedly had made false check requests and misrepresented the amount and purpose of the funds.

According to the criminal complaint, Klika would have money orders made out in different amounts with some being made out directly to her.

The business was able to calculate that between 2012 and 2016, Klika had transferred money to herself at least 79 times, according to the criminal complaint. During that time period, she had allegedly taken over $390,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Klika

KLIKA

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed
