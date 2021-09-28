Defective muffler traffic stop on interstate leads to narcotics arrests of Portage couple

A traffic stop on I-90/94 led to the arrest of two individuals with heroin. One was arrested following the traffic stop, the other was arrested trying to conceal narcotics in a Portage hotel room.
Thomas J. Schrank, 65, Portage, is charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, a class E felony. Margaret K. Schrank, 57, Portage, is charged with possession of narcotic drugs, a class I felony, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer.
On Sept. 22 Thomas and Margaret Schrank each had their initial appearance in Columbia County. Both were in front of Judge W. Andrew Voigt, where he set standard felony conditions and no possession or consumption of controlled substances without a valid prescription.
Judge Voigt set the signature bond for both suspects at $1,000. Online court records show both have posted bond and are out of custody.
According to the criminal complaints, Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Chase Brock was running radar on I-90/94 on Sept. 21 when he observed a vehicle traveling westbound with a defective muffler and an unauthorized sign in the rear window around 7:30 p.m.
Brock initiated a traffic stop and spoke to Thomas Schrank, who was driving the car. More law enforcement arrived on the scene when a K-9 unit was brought in and allegedly indicated a positive alert on the vehicle.
Officers explained the positive alert to Thomas Schrank and he allegedly told police he had heroin in his left sock. Brock searched him and found the suspected heroin inside his sock.
Thomas Schrank was read his Miranda Rights and was willing to answer questions. He allegedly told officers he went to Madison earlier in the day to buy heroin. Thomas Schrank said he used his cell phone to communicate with his dealer.
Brock reported the suspected substance tested positive for heroin and weighed 4.1 grams. Thomas Schrank was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver. He told officers he was staying at the Days Inn Hotel in Portage.
Law enforcement went to the hotel and spoke to an employee about the incident. Officers were directed to his room and met a woman standing outside the room. She was attempting to call Thomas Schrank and identified herself as Margaret Schrank.
The officers began to explain the situation to her and told her they want to search the room. Margaret Schrank gave the officers permission to search the room. While they searched the room one of the officers saw Margaret Schrank move towards the sink in the hotel room bathroom.
Margaret Schrank allegedly turned her body away from officers and put a clear plastic bag into her right arm sleeve. Columbia County Sheriff Sgt. Brian Johnson pulled the bag out of her sleeve and observed a light brown clump of powder, which he thought was heroin.
Brock tested this suspected substance as well and tested positive for the presence of heroin and weighed 1.7 grams.
The felony cases are being handled by Judge Voigt. Thomas Schrank has a pre-trial conference set in December and a return date Jan. 27 in front of Voigt. Margaret Schrank is scheduled to be in court for her return date on Jan. 24.