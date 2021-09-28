Defective muffler traffic stop on interstate leads to narcotics arrests of Portage couple

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers explained the positive alert to Thomas Schrank and he allegedly told police he had heroin in his left sock. Brock searched him and found the suspected heroin inside his sock.

Thomas Schrank was read his Miranda Rights and was willing to answer questions. He allegedly told officers he went to Madison earlier in the day to buy heroin. Thomas Schrank said he used his cell phone to communicate with his dealer.

Brock reported the suspected substance tested positive for heroin and weighed 4.1 grams. Thomas Schrank was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver. He told officers he was staying at the Days Inn Hotel in Portage.

Law enforcement went to the hotel and spoke to an employee about the incident. Officers were directed to his room and met a woman standing outside the room. She was attempting to call Thomas Schrank and identified herself as Margaret Schrank.

The officers began to explain the situation to her and told her they want to search the room. Margaret Schrank gave the officers permission to search the room. While they searched the room one of the officers saw Margaret Schrank move towards the sink in the hotel room bathroom.