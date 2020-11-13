Defense in Beaver Dam homicide case withdraws not guilty by insanity plea

Medina Espinosa is accused of shooting and killing Hollinshead, his ex-wife, March 23, 2019, at a Third Street residence in Beaver Dam. Hollinshead was visiting the residence with their daughter to see Medina Espinosa’s parents. She was shot 15 times.

Klomberg alleged that financial issues that began with the divorce along with not being in control of the situation and his accusations of his daughter being abused were among the motives that led to the homicide.

Klomberg showed portions of the Family Wizard communications between the couple as well as the will that Medina-Espinosa wrote on the day of Hollinshead’s death.

In the will, Medina Espinosa was still upset about the divorce and said he wanted both sets of grandparents to share custody for the daughter, Klomberg said.

“He was speaking of her as if she was already dead,” Klomberg said. “That day he killed Stacia Hollinshead. He shot her multiple times in front of their mutual daughter.”

Phebus said that some of the evidence that Klomberg planned to bring in as motive evidence would be common things that divorcing men might feel.