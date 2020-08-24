DeForest teen arrested after West Wisconsin Street rollover crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Minor injuries were reported as the result of a two vehicle crash around 2 p.m. Sunday along the 1000 block of West Wisconsin Street in Portage.

According to a release from Portage Police Sgt. Ben Neumann, the rollover accident happened when a 17-year-old DeForest driver failed to yield to the right of way. The Mazda car carrying the teen and an 18-year-old passenger from Windsor was struck by a driver in a Toyota traveling east. The adult driver of the Toyota hit the front driver corner of the Mazda, causing the Toyota to roll in the street and come to a rest on the driver side.

According to the release, people who witnessed the accident were able to help four children and the adult driver out of the rolled over van. Only the driver reported minor injuries and no one was taken by EMS to receive medical treatment. Neither of the teens were injured.

Through an investigation that took roughly 45 minutes, police found marijuana in the vehicle, according to the release. The teen driver was arrested on a suspected first offense driving while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance and causing injury charge and marijuana possession after appearing impaired and undergoing field sobriety tests. There could be additional citations, per the release.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.