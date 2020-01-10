Dekorra crash claims first Columbia County fatality in 2020

A 66-year-old Poynette man and his dog died in a crash Friday that resulted when another driver likely failed to stop at an intersection. Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner released information on the crash that happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the town of Dekorra.

The man was driving south on Highway V when the driver of a 2016 Alliant Energy International utility truck traveling along Highway CS failed to stop, hitting the side of the man’s 2008 Chevrolet Impala as it entered the intersection.

The man was declared deceased at the scene, along with his dog, which had been in the vehicle with him at the time of the accident.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash.

Brandner said in an email that the department is not releasing the name of the man until all of his family is notified.

It is the first Columbia County fatality in 2020, Brandner noted.

Alliant Energy and the driver have been cooperative in the crash investigation. Roads were closed for about three hours as responders worked at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Poynette Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Poynette Fire Department, Poynette EMS, University of Wisconsin Med Flight, Columbia County Highway Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lodi Vet Clinic and Blystone’s Towing assisted at the scene.

