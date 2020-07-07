Dells business owner faces felony theft charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wisconsin Dells business owner faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly taking money for a job he still hasn’t completed more than eight months after it was meant to be done.

Maurice R. Delmore Jr., 75, of Kilbourn Roofing & Improvement LLC in Wisconsin Dells, was charged with felony theft in a business setting up to $100,000.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, a Sauk County resident spoke to Lake Delton Police officer Brandon Koziol out of concern that Delmore had taken his money and did not intend to do contracted work.

The contract called for Delmore to replace the roof of a building with metal shingles beginning in the third week of October at a cost of nearly $22,000. When they signed the contract Aug. 7, the man told the officer he paid $10,000 in cash with the understanding that Delmore would reduce the total cost. He then wrote a check for nearly $12,000 dated Sept. 24.

But the work was never started, according to the complaint. The man made a number of phone calls to Delmore and even visited his residence to see what was happening with the project. Eventually, Delmore told the man he had taken the money but had not spent it on materials for the project during a conversation in late December.