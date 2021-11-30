 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dells couple charged with child abuse
0 Comments
alert top story

Dells couple charged with child abuse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Columbia County Courthouse (copy)
DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

Wisconsin Dells couple has been charged physical abuse of a child after police learned of an incident with an 11-year-old being abused.

Asheaun M. Henry, 26, Wisconsin Dells, and Dwaun M. Redd, 35, Wisconsin Dells, are facing identical charges of physical abuse of a child – intentionally cause bodily harm, a class H felony, in Columbia County after a Wisconsin Dells Police investigation.

At separate initial appearances on Monday Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler set the signature bond for Henry and Redd at $2,000. Online court records show both Henry and Redd are no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin Dells Police Officer spoke with the 11-year-old victim on Nov. 23. The victim was using Henry’s cell phone to send messages to friends. There was an argument and the victim was pushed onto a bed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Redd then entered the room and hit the victim with a belt. Henry allegedly began choking the victim.

Henry allegedly admitted the victim was whipped with a belt and choked. Redd also allegedly admitted to whipping the victim with a belt and restraining the victim.

Henry and Redd are both scheduled to be in the Columbia County Courthouse on Dec. 20 for a pre-trial conference and again in front of Judge Hepler on Jan. 12.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Omicron variant found in 20 countries, not US

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News