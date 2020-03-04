Dells man allegedly found in Lyndon passed out in vehicle facing drug, OWI charges

A Wisconsin Dells man is under arrest on drug and operating under the influence charges after police allegedly found him and a passenger passed out in the middle of the road in Lyndon while in possession of amphetamine.
Preston Lee, 31, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, second and subsequent offense. He is charged with misdemeanors third offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance, or refusal, and two counts of bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5:48 a.m. Jan. 18, Trooper Allan Platt was notified by dispatch that a plow driver had called into the Juneau County Dispatch Center to report a vehicle in the middle of the road in Lyndon. The plow driver stated he was attempting to plow Juneau Woods Road, but was unable to do so due as the vehicle was parked in the center of the road with both the driver and passenger passed out.
Platt responded to Juneau Woods Road where he observed a vehicle with lights off on the road. Despite it snowing, the vehicle’s tread marks were visible and there was no snow buildup on top of the car, leading Platt to believe the vehicle had recently stopped. He approached the vehicle, where he observed the windows were partially rolled down and the keys were in the ignition.
As he approached the car, Platt ”immediately recognized” the male driver as Preston Lee, who he was familiar with from a previous arrest. Both the driver and a female passenger were passed out, and shining a light from a flashlight in their faces did not wake either occupants. Lee and the female were both breathing, and Lee was snoring.
Platt attempted to wake up Lee while another officer made contact with the passenger. Despite yelling Lee’s name and shaking his shoulder, Lee did not respond. Eventually Platt reached his hand over Lee to remove the keys from the ignition, at which time he noticed the car was still shifted into drive.
Platt succeeded in waking Lee after numerous attempts. Once Lee woke he was groggy and sluggish, and immediately attempted to reach for his pockets. Asked if he was aware his license was revoked, Lee nodded affirmatively.
According to Platt, Lee appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and needed constant reminders to keep his hands out of his pockets. Asked when he last used narcotics, Lee stated he had not used any drugs or alcohol.
Lee acquiesced to standard field sobriety tests, during which he displayed numerous markers of impairment. He was then placed under arrest.
During a search of the vehicle, Platt found a bag with a white powdery residue consistent with powder cocaine.
Lee posted a $500 cash bond, and is next scheduled for a plea hearing May 27 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
