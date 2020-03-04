Dells man allegedly found in Lyndon passed out in vehicle facing drug, OWI charges

A Wisconsin Dells man is under arrest on drug and operating under the influence charges after police allegedly found him and a passenger passed out in the middle of the road in Lyndon while in possession of amphetamine.

Preston Lee, 31, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, second and subsequent offense. He is charged with misdemeanors third offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance, or refusal, and two counts of bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 5:48 a.m. Jan. 18, Trooper Allan Platt was notified by dispatch that a plow driver had called into the Juneau County Dispatch Center to report a vehicle in the middle of the road in Lyndon. The plow driver stated he was attempting to plow Juneau Woods Road, but was unable to do so due as the vehicle was parked in the center of the road with both the driver and passenger passed out.