Dells man allegedly threatened to shoot police officer in Portage

A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man faces up to six years in prison for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer in the face at Divine Savior hospital in Portage.
Dennis B. Lloyd also faces two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin Dells police responded to a disturbance at Nig’s Bar at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday where they found Lloyd laying on the sidewalk outside. A bar employee told police Lloyd had been trying to start fights with patrons, and when the employees then removed him from the bar, Lloyd charged at them. The employees at one point needed to hold the door shut to prevent Lloyd from re-entering the bar.
The complaint states Lloyd later got into a fight outside the bar with unknown males who had left the area before police arrived at the scene. Police called an ambulance for Lloyd’s injuries and then Lloyd directed several expletives at police and emergency personnel before being arrested, restrained on a stretcher and taken to Divine Savior.
At the hospital, Lloyd waved his arms and kicked his legs, endangering police officers and hospital staff, according to the complaint. As staff tried to treat his injuries, Lloyd made numerous threats to batter the officers. At one point Lloyd looked directly at an officer and said he would shoot the officer in the face. He also told the officer he would find him later and beat him up.
Lloyd is free on a $10,000 signature bond and has a pretrial conference July 7 at Columbia County Circuit Court.
Online court records show Lloyd is also charged with felony operating a vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content, fourth offense, in Dane County. This criminal complaint was filed in September and there are no court proceedings currently scheduled for the offense.
