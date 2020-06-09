Dells man allegedly threatened to shoot police officer in Portage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man faces up to six years in prison for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer in the face at Divine Savior hospital in Portage.

Dennis B. Lloyd also faces two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin Dells police responded to a disturbance at Nig’s Bar at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday where they found Lloyd laying on the sidewalk outside. A bar employee told police Lloyd had been trying to start fights with patrons, and when the employees then removed him from the bar, Lloyd charged at them. The employees at one point needed to hold the door shut to prevent Lloyd from re-entering the bar.

The complaint states Lloyd later got into a fight outside the bar with unknown males who had left the area before police arrived at the scene. Police called an ambulance for Lloyd’s injuries and then Lloyd directed several expletives at police and emergency personnel before being arrested, restrained on a stretcher and taken to Divine Savior.