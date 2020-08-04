Dells man arrested on suspected intent to sell heroin, methamphetamine

A homeless Wisconsin Dells man arrested on methamphetamine and heroin charges was released Monday from Sauk County Jail after signing a $1,000 signature bond.
Patrick Acey Benitez, 28, was also wanted on a warrant from Juneau County. Benitez was arrested for suspected intent to sell both heroin and methamphetamine after being pulled over Friday in Lake Delton for not having proper registration plates.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton Police Officer Josiah Gjefle noticed a blue Ford Fusion driving along Highway 23 and turning onto Xanadu Road just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, driven by Benitez, who the officer recognized through previous contact, turned into the entrance of Peppertree at Tamarack. According to the complaint, the officer noticed the vehicle did not have registration plates displayed and activated his lights to perform a traffic stop.
Gjefle noted in the complaint that Benitez said he had purchased the car that day and provided a title, his hands shaking as he handed over the information. When the officer ran a check on Benitez, he found he was wanted on a Juneau County arrest warrant. He asked Benitez to get out of the car and proceeded to handcuff him.
Lake Delton Officer Benjamin Hazard searched Benitez for contraband and weapons before officers searched the vehicle. In a backpack, they found various drug paraphernalia and Narcan nasal spray, a lock box with nearly $5,000 in cash rolled up and two substances, one which looked like heroin and the other like meth, according to the complaint.
Field tests on each substance found about 3.65 grams of meth and 6.5 grams of heroin in the bag.
According to court records, Benitez also has retail theft charges pending in Monroe County and possession of an illegally obtained prescription in Dunn County. Bonds in both cases dictate Benitez not commit any crimes.
Benitez was charged Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony possession with intent to deliver up to 10 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver up to 10 grams of amphetamines, bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
He faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 37 years and fines up to $120,500. Benitez is scheduled to return to court Sept. 21.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.