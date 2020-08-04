Dells man arrested on suspected intent to sell heroin, methamphetamine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A homeless Wisconsin Dells man arrested on methamphetamine and heroin charges was released Monday from Sauk County Jail after signing a $1,000 signature bond.

Patrick Acey Benitez, 28, was also wanted on a warrant from Juneau County. Benitez was arrested for suspected intent to sell both heroin and methamphetamine after being pulled over Friday in Lake Delton for not having proper registration plates.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton Police Officer Josiah Gjefle noticed a blue Ford Fusion driving along Highway 23 and turning onto Xanadu Road just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, driven by Benitez, who the officer recognized through previous contact, turned into the entrance of Peppertree at Tamarack. According to the complaint, the officer noticed the vehicle did not have registration plates displayed and activated his lights to perform a traffic stop.

Gjefle noted in the complaint that Benitez said he had purchased the car that day and provided a title, his hands shaking as he handed over the information. When the officer ran a check on Benitez, he found he was wanted on a Juneau County arrest warrant. He asked Benitez to get out of the car and proceeded to handcuff him.