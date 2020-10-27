Dells man charged for alleged 12th OWI

A Wisconsin Dells man made his initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court after being arrested for allegedly falling asleep behind the steering wheel at a stop sign.
Walter J. Decorah, 51, was charged with driving while intoxicated, 10 or more, operating with a prohibited alcohol content, more than 10, and driving with a revoked license.
According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a deputy on patrol around 1:30 p.m. Monday noticed a vehicle stopped at a town of Delton intersection. The driver was sleeping while sitting at the steering wheel. The deputy identified the driver as Decorah and arrested him for notable signs of intoxication.
The arrest was on a suspected 12th OWI, according to the release. He was taken to Sauk County Jail.
Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set his bail at $15,000 cash during the initial appearance after an argument from prosecutor Sue Mueller to set the bond at $1,000 cash with conditions.
Conditions of the $15,000 cash bond include a daily check in at the county jail to test Decorah for a prohibited alcohol content. He will also have to maintain absolute sobriety. Decorah must also not drive, possess alcohol, go into taverns or liquor stores and not be present in any business that sells alcohol as its primary business.
Decorah is scheduled to return to court Jan. 7.
