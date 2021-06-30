Dells man charged with heroin, meth sales

A former Baraboo man accused of felony drug sales and possession of weapons made an initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Levonte Cortez Scales, 28, of Wisconsin Dells, heard Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock order a $500 cash bond in the case without any special conditions.
According to the criminal complaint, workers at the Staybridge Inn and Suites in Lake Delton called police around 10:30 p.m. June 22 to report that two men who were trying to book a room there were not welcome. In checking the names of the men, police found both had warrants for their arrest.
Arriving police saw Cortez Scales walking while wearing two backpacks and yelled at him to stop, but he instead ran from them, heading north as officers followed him in a squad car. He circled back and tried to get into a vehicle sitting in the hotel parking lot.
Lake Delton Sgt. Keith Rosciszewski stated in the complaint that he and Officer Benjamin Hazard both pointed their guns toward Cortez Scales because he had been armed in previous interactions with police. Cortez Scales crawled forward to the officers upon command and was then handcuffed.
According to the complaint, officers searched him and found $3,400 in cash in his pocket, prompting a call to the K9 unit. In the backpacks, officers found candy, a metal tray, an empty box for a mega stun baton, a Taurus Arms G3 handgun, chains, the stun baton, hygiene products and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and heroin.
According to court records, Cortez Scales also faces charges of meth possession, marijuana possession and felony bail jumping in a Sept. 2 case. The bond he signed in that case required he not possess any controlled substances. He also paid a cash bond March 19 in another case where he is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping with conditions that he not commit a crime.
In Columbia County Circuit Court, Cortez Scales also faces charges of felony possession of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics and meth. He was convicted in 2012 of resisting an officer and causing substantial bodily harm in Barron County.
Cortez Scales faces a maximum of nearly 109 years in prison and fines up to $285,000 for felony charges of manufacture and sale of up to 50 grams of heroin, possession with intent to sell up to 50 grams of amphetamines, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing an electric weapon, four counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer.
