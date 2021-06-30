Dells man charged with heroin, meth sales

A former Baraboo man accused of felony drug sales and possession of weapons made an initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Levonte Cortez Scales, 28, of Wisconsin Dells, heard Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock order a $500 cash bond in the case without any special conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, workers at the Staybridge Inn and Suites in Lake Delton called police around 10:30 p.m. June 22 to report that two men who were trying to book a room there were not welcome. In checking the names of the men, police found both had warrants for their arrest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arriving police saw Cortez Scales walking while wearing two backpacks and yelled at him to stop, but he instead ran from them, heading north as officers followed him in a squad car. He circled back and tried to get into a vehicle sitting in the hotel parking lot.

Lake Delton Sgt. Keith Rosciszewski stated in the complaint that he and Officer Benjamin Hazard both pointed their guns toward Cortez Scales because he had been armed in previous interactions with police. Cortez Scales crawled forward to the officers upon command and was then handcuffed.