Dells man charged with selling narcotics, carrying concealed knives

A Wisconsin Dells man was released on a $250 cash bond Thursday after allegedly driving a woman around the area to sell heroin and keeping knives in the vehicle.
Joshua J. Thompson, 41, faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 55 years and fines up to $160,500 for felony charges of possession with intent to sell narcotics as party to a crime, making and distributing up to 10 grams of heroin as party to a crime and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a concealed knife and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with four felony counts of bail jumping related to other cases.
According to the criminal complaint, Thompson was driving his girlfriend’s car around 1:30 a.m. April 3 along Highway 12 near County Highway H in Delton when he was pulled over by Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Meeker.
The vehicle was stopped because the owner had a suspended license, though Thompson’s was valid. When the deputy asked Thompson to step out of the car, a pipe holding meth allegedly fell from his lap onto the road.
His passenger, Paula M. Smekofske of Baraboo, was sweating “profusely” and had droopy eyelids. Smekofske is facing felony charges of selling narcotics, possessing an electric weapon and two counts of selling up to 10 grams of heroin as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed knife and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Deputies found no substances on Thompson when they searched him, though they did allegedly find a foldable knife in a pants pocket. They also searched the vehicle after he told them there was a longsword between the seat and the door of the driver’s side of the car. A dagger was found between the center console and the driver’s seat. There was also a flare gun in the pocket of a door, which Thompson said he carries with him in case he needs to keep animals away when he is in the woods owned by his girlfriend’s family.
According to the complaint, deputies searched Smekofske’s purse and found a stun gun, a small box cutter and items used to take drugs as well as heroin mixed with fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Thompson said in an interview with police that he didn’t know Smekofske that well. He denied knowing why they were driving to different places throughout the area. However, he allegedly told officers he saw another woman and Smekofske exchange a foil substance commonly used to store heroin and that he witnessed Smekofske use meth during their time together.
He told deputies the pipe ended up in his lap after the pair saw the police car turn around and follow their vehicle. Thompson said Smekofske became nervous and worried about a bag of drugs that she had on her that she lost in the car.
Thompson faces bail jumping charges related to an ongoing case in Columbia County Circuit Court in which he was charged with possession of marijuana, an illegally obtained prescription and driving under the influence of a controlled substance in September 2019, battery and domestic abuse in September and disorderly conduct and domestic abuse charges with bail jumping in August. He is also facing charges of retail theft and bail jumping in Monroe County Circuit Court from November.
Thompson was found guilty of possessing an electric weapon in 2015 by an Adams County Circuit Court judge, according to court records.
Smekofske remains in jail. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered a $350 cash bond April 6. She is scheduled to return to court Aug. 2.
Conditions of Thompson’s most recent bond require no contact with Smekofske and no possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 3.
