Dells man charged with selling narcotics, carrying concealed knives

Deputies found no substances on Thompson when they searched him, though they did allegedly find a foldable knife in a pants pocket. They also searched the vehicle after he told them there was a longsword between the seat and the door of the driver’s side of the car. A dagger was found between the center console and the driver’s seat. There was also a flare gun in the pocket of a door, which Thompson said he carries with him in case he needs to keep animals away when he is in the woods owned by his girlfriend’s family.

According to the complaint, deputies searched Smekofske’s purse and found a stun gun, a small box cutter and items used to take drugs as well as heroin mixed with fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Thompson said in an interview with police that he didn’t know Smekofske that well. He denied knowing why they were driving to different places throughout the area. However, he allegedly told officers he saw another woman and Smekofske exchange a foil substance commonly used to store heroin and that he witnessed Smekofske use meth during their time together.

He told deputies the pipe ended up in his lap after the pair saw the police car turn around and follow their vehicle. Thompson said Smekofske became nervous and worried about a bag of drugs that she had on her that she lost in the car.