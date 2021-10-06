Dells man charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old

At some point the victim fell asleep and when she woke up she noted her shorts were partially pulled down, her bra unclipped and when she asked Ubersox if they had sex Ubersox allegedly nodded his head. She told Wagner that Ubersox knew she is 15.

Wagner then spoke to the two witnesses according to the complaint. A 15-year-old male said he did not drink any alcohol but both females were drinking and the girl who reported the assault had more to drink than her friend.

He told the officer the victim and Ubersox were cuddling in the cab of the truck and then at one point the victim began screaming and allegedly said, “I can’t believe you did that” and “I was drunk.”

The second witness, a 16-year-old female, told a similar story. According to her the group was in the cab of the truck drinking alcohol. Later on the group was on the bed of the truck when the victim went inside the truck to take a nap.

Witness 2 said Ubersox went into the truck. She said the victim went into the truck with pants on but came out with no pants on.

When Wagner interviewed Ubersox on Oct. 1, he allegedly admitted the girls were both drinking alcohol and that he had sexual intercourse with the victim.