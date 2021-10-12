Dells man charged with sexually assaulting sedated woman

A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Anthony James Olson, 45, was charged with felony third-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and bail jumping.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $5,000 signature bond for Olson. Conditions of the bond include no contact with the woman, her home or her workplace and Olson is prohibited from going onto the premises of McDonald’s along State Highway 12 in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the criminal complaint, Olson showed up at a residence around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and entered a woman’s bedroom uninvited. Because of a chronic condition, the woman was in pain that prevented her from moving well. She told police she had taken a muscle relaxer and told the man to get out of her room multiple times.

Despite being told to go, the woman said Olson laid down next to her and started to kiss her. She told police she couldn’t move away because of the pain and the effects of the pill.