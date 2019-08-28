A Wisconsin Dells man drove into a tree in the town of Lemonweir, leading to his fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
Randy Grzybowski, 54, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – fourth offense. He faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Trooper Ryan Rattunde and another trooper were dispatched to a one vehicle property damage crash at highway G and 49th St. in Lemonweir at about 7:34 a.m. Aug. 4. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle parked.
A man was standing behind the vehicle drinking water from a Gatorade bottle, and the vehicle appeared to have minor damage. The officers saw bark and dirt lodged into the driver side tire, and grass and dirt under the side and rear of the car.
Rattunde spoke with the man, identified as Randy Grzybowski. Grzybowski’s eyes were glossy, his reactions were slow, and he had a strong odor of intoxicants.
Grzybowski appeared confused about his location, and stated he was headed home from his cousin’s house. He told Rattunde that while he was headed home he may have hit a tree, but he did not want to get into trouble. Grzybowski also informed the officer that he had been arrested three times previously.
Rattunde asked Grzybowski to perform field sobriety tests horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, and one leg stand. During the tests Rattunde observed a total of 16 clues that indicate Grzybowski was intoxicated.
Grzybowski was arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident, where he agreed to provide a blood sample. A preliminary breath test provided a reading of 0.18 BAC.
Grzybowski is scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 9 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)