Dells man gets jail time for selling cocaine to police informant

A Wisconsin Dells man who police say sold cocaine to confidential informants was recently sentenced to about seven months in jail.

Steven S. Taylor, 53, pleaded no contest to two of five charges he faced in Sauk County Circuit Court. Three felony charges alone carried a maximum possible sentence of 12 years in prison. The pleas to one count of felony cocaine delivery and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of a restricted substance, second offense, were entered Dec. 18.

In May 2018, Taylor was pulled over by a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy on Highway 33 near Man Mound Road because of expired license plates. Authorities had been watching Taylor because of previous dealings with a confidential informant that began three months earlier. On three separate occasions, Reedsburg police arranged drug deals with an informant to buy 1.75 grams of crack, the rock form of cocaine, for $150 from Taylor in Reedsburg and the town of Delton.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy smelled burnt marijuana. Taylor admitted to smoking it earlier. When they arrested Taylor, deputies also recovered a bag of marijuana and a white powdery substance which later tested positive for cocaine.