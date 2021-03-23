Dells man gets prison sentence for three felony OWIs

According to criminal complaints, a witness in late October 2019 reported that Delmore left his home inebriated and gave police his license plate number. An officer tried to stop the vehicle but Delmore kept driving. According to the complaint, he walked into home and was leaning against the wall eating a sandwich. When the officer told him to go back outside, Delmore instead continued walking up the stairs and said the officer was not allowed in Delmore’s home.

When the officer ascended the stairs behind Delmore, he noted in the complaint that the man was moving toward a block of kitchen knives sitting on the counter and restrained him as another officer arrived. An initial breath test indicated Delmore had a blood alcohol level of 0.324%, more than four times the legal limit to drive. He had been out on bail after an arrest two weeks earlier that resulted in a fifth OWI charge.

Two incidents in January 2020 stemmed from traffic violations which resulted in his arrest. Delmore had been pulled over in Lake Delton for failing to yield to a police officer’s vehicle along West Hiawatha Drive. The officer found that Delmore was driving with a revoked license and had failed to install an interlock device as ordered by a judge.