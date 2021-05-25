Dells man gets probation for sexual assault

A Wisconsin Dells man was sentenced to four years of probation after entering a deferred prosecution agreement with the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

Jacob Collier Cloud, 19, was found guilty of fourth degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct after pleading no contest to the charges May 19 in Sauk County Circuit Court. A felony charge of second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim was dismissed but considered in sentencing. Cloud also pleaded no contest to a felony count of causing a child between 13 and 18 years old to view a sexual activity, which was deferred as part of the agreement.

Cloud had initially faced a maximum prison sentenced of 40 years and fines up to $100,000 for the sexual assault of an intoxicated 14-year-old. At the time, he was 17 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, a Reedsburg police officer met with a 14-year-old in October 2019, who said she had gone driving around with Cloud on “back roads” the day before. The teen said they were supposed to pick up her cousin with Cloud’s vehicle, but that didn’t happen.