Dells man gets probation for sexual assault

A Wisconsin Dells man was sentenced to four years of probation after entering a deferred prosecution agreement with the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.
Jacob Collier Cloud, 19, was found guilty of fourth degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct after pleading no contest to the charges May 19 in Sauk County Circuit Court. A felony charge of second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim was dismissed but considered in sentencing. Cloud also pleaded no contest to a felony count of causing a child between 13 and 18 years old to view a sexual activity, which was deferred as part of the agreement.
Cloud had initially faced a maximum prison sentenced of 40 years and fines up to $100,000 for the sexual assault of an intoxicated 14-year-old. At the time, he was 17 years old.
According to the criminal complaint, a Reedsburg police officer met with a 14-year-old in October 2019, who said she had gone driving around with Cloud on “back roads” the day before. The teen said they were supposed to pick up her cousin with Cloud’s vehicle, but that didn’t happen.
Cloud turned onto a dirt road at some point and offered her alcohol, the teen told police. She said that the pair were in the back of the car to see the stars better when Cloud asked if she had ever engaged in sex before and that she told him she had not and did not intend to do so. The girl said at one point she texted friends to pick her up, but that no one showed up.
The teen said Cloud began kissing her and she repeatedly tried to push him away and told him no, but that Cloud didn’t listen. He told authorities in an interview that he had asked the teen whether she had wanted to have sex with him because he knew she had been drinking, but that once he became “turned on” his mindset changed.
The teen told authorities she woke up around 6 a.m. and did not recall the assault, but told a sibling she had been attacked. Her mother told the officer that the teen’s bedroom smelled like liquor and there was “a pile of puke near the bed.”
Conditions of Cloud’s probation include having no contact with the teenager and to undergo any assessment or treatment ordered by his agent. The counts of fourth degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct will be removed from his record if he successfully completes probation and pays the remaining balance of $386 to the court.
