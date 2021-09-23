Dells man sentenced for 12th OWI

A man arrested for his 12th drunken driving offense in October after falling asleep behind his steering wheel was recently found guilty after pleading no contest to the felony charge and sentenced to prison.

Walter J. Decorah, 52, of Wisconsin Dells, appeared Sept. 15 in Sauk County Circuit Court to be sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett.

Barrett dismissed a felony count of driving with a prohibited alcohol content, 10 or more, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license. For the felony count of OWI, 10 or more, Barrett sentenced Decorah to seven years in prison and five years of parole, in addition to revoking his license for 36 months. Decorah will also be required to install an ignition interlock device for 36 months after regaining his license.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah was arrested in October around 1:30 p.m. after a deputy noticed a vehicle stopped at a town of Delton intersection stop sign. The driver was asleep at the steering wheel.

When the deputy was able to rouse Decorah, he identified him and arrested him for noticeable intoxication.