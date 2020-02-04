Dells man sentenced to 3 years in prison for attempted armed robbery during drug deal

A Wisconsin Dells man who had averted a sentence for attempted armed robbery through a deferred prosecution agreement was recently sent to state prison for three years for violating the terms of his contract.
Austin A. Rudolph, 22, pleaded no contest in February 2017 to felony charges of attempted armed robbery, battery of a witness and delivering THC. Rudolph was pulled over by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies in late November 2016 after threatening a woman with a gun.
According to the criminal complaint, Rudolph had driven from Janesville with two others when they realized they did not have money to buy the marijuana they were driving to purchase. On the way there, the witnesses told Baraboo police that Rudolph came up with a plan to rob the woman.
She told officers that when Rudolph arrived, he brandished what looked like a black handgun out of his car window to point it at the woman and her friend. The woman then slapped at the gun, climbing into an open window while trying to knock the firearm from Rudolph’s hand.
Rudolph drove off with the woman still clinging to the car. He drove over a curb and drove the vehicle in a way that resulted in the woman’s legs hitting a tree, which is when she fell from the car.
When Rudolph was stopped, Sauk County deputies alleged to have found a black Walther CO2 gun (air pistol that shoots BBs) under a seat.
Rudolph faced a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and fines up to $50,000 for the charges. Instead, a deferred prosecution required him to follow the rules of the agreement. The contract was revoked after Rudolph was convicted on theft charges in Rock County and obstructing a police officer in Juneau County in 2018.
With the revoked agreement, Rudolph was sentenced to three years in prison with three years of extended supervision. He owes the court $1,036.
