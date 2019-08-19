A Wisconsin Dells man was sentenced Monday to six months in jail for driving while drunk and leaving his injured 4-year-old daughter behind at the scene of a November 2017 crash.
Alex Lee Shultis, 27, pleaded no contest July 15 in Sauk County Circuit Court to two felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and causing injury by drunken driving. Multiple other charges, including child neglect, were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Judge Patricia A. Barrett sentenced Shultis to six months in jail with work release privileges for driving while drunk and causing injury, according to court records. On the charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Barrett sentenced Shultis to six years of probation.
Barrett also ordered Shultis to undergo counseling and substance abuse treatment while maintaining absolute sobriety. Shultis may not possess or consume controlled substances without a valid prescription, may not visit taverns, bars or liquor stores, may not operate a vehicle without a valid license and must maintain full-time employment or education while on probation.
On Nov. 17, 2017, Shultis drove his truck into a ditch on Highway T near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield and fled the scene. His 4-year-old daughter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and ran after it before nearby residents helped her, according to the criminal complaint in the case.
Sauk County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene and found the 4-year-old girl with minor injuries. Witnesses said she had been screaming for her father.
Police later located Shultis in West Baraboo after responding to a report of a man arguing in a parking lot with multiple other people. Deputies also found several open and unopened cans of beer in the truck.
Emergency responders took the 4-year-old girl and a pair of 1-year-old twins who had remained in the truck to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The twins had been wearing child safety restraints, were wearing only diapers and were covered in glass and debris from the crash, according to the complaint.
The complaint said Shultis told authorities his headlights were not working and he planned to get another vehicle from his apartment and then go back to the crash scene to look for his 4-year-old daughter.
