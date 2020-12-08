Deputies arrest Reedsburg pair in suspected Delton burglary

Two Reedsburg residents were arrested Monday after a person living in a Delton home suspected there were burglars in the residence and called authorities for help.
Cody L. Forsythe-Murdock, 27, and Jessica M. Hackett, 24, are suspected of breaking into the home to burglarize it, according to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, deputies arrived at a residence in the E10000 block of Fern Dell Road at Pioneer Park after receiving the call.
According to the release, the caller said the unit was likely broken into and it was possible people were still inside. Deputies entered the residence, calling out but receiving no answer. They searched the home and found Forsythe-Murdock and Hackett hiding under a couch in a storage room.
Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary. According to the release, Hackett was also arrested because she had an active warrant. There were a number of items authorities suspect were to be stolen if the pair had not been caught, according to the release, and the alleged potential burglary remains under investigation.
Hackett has been convicted of felony attempted burglary, burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and escape from jail in Wisconsin, according to online court records.
Forsythe-Murdock has felony convictions of receiving stolen property, theft, false imprisonment, threatening to injure or accuse a victim of a crime and possession of methamphetamine precursors as party to a crime in Sauk County, according to online court records.
