MADISON — Dodge and Columbia counties will benefit from additional assistant district attorney positions following a Gov. Tony Evers line-item veto on the state budget, but Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam believes there is more need in rural communities.
Evers announced Tuesday the addition of 60 assistant district attorney positions across the state.
“Gov. Evers’ decision today to take district attorney positions away from understaffed rural counties to give more to Milwaukee County is very concerning,” Born said in a press release. “Picking political winners and losers when it comes to public safety is the wrong way to govern.”
Milwaukee County will receive three additional assistant district attorney positions.
“When Republicans put together our criminal justice plan, we followed the available data to make sure the places that needed it most were receiving assistance. Clearly, Gov. Evers had other ideas. He took positions from Monroe and Manitowoc counties, which were staffed at 41% and 51% of need, to give them to Milwaukee County that was already staffed at 115% of estimated need,” Born added.
Born added that he is glad additional staff for Dodge and Washington counties remained in the final proposal.
Dodge County will have an additional assistant district attorney, going from four to five serving the county. Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg has been vocal about the need for more assistant district attorneys since 2015.
“I am grateful for the work of so many across the state to reach this end,” Klomberg said. “I want to especially thank Sen. Andre Jacque, Rep. John Nygren and Rep. Mark Born, who have been ardent and forceful supporters of Wisconsin’s prosecutors. I thank the governor for seeing this through.
“My fellow Executive Board members of the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association have all committed to improving the profession of prosecution in Wisconsin,” Klomberg said. “We have seen the fruits of our work today, and I am excited about how we can impact the safety and quality of life for our communities with these critical resources.”
In Columbia County, an assistant district attorney position at three-quarters of full time will become a full-time position.
“I’m happy that Columbia County is going to now have five full-time prosecutors working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to meet the needs of crime victims,” Columbia District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said. “With the additional .25 FTE allocation, we should be better able to move cases through the charging process more quickly so that both victims and defendants can have their cases heard faster and a resolution obtained sooner. Having a more immediate response will make the outcomes more effective and, hopefully, improve satisfaction for everyone involved.”
In Sauk County, there will be no staff added to the six existing prosecutor positions. Sauk County District Attorney Kevin Calkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
