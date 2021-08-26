 Skip to main content
Dodge County DA dismisses charges against inmate after losing key witness
alert top story

Dodge County DA dismisses charges against inmate after losing key witness

Dodge County Courts outside July 2018 wiscnews web only
DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

JUNEAU – Charges have been dismissed against an inmate in Waupun Correctional Institution after a key witness was unable to be secured for the case.

Dejon Williams had been charged with possession of an illegal article by an inmate. The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office made a motion to dismiss the case on Tuesday.

Dodge County District Attorney’s Office managing attorney Bob Barrington said that there was a problem with a witness who was needed to prove the prosecution’s case, but he was no longer available to testify.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was found in possession of suboxone during a strip search that was conducted on May 21. Suboxone is used to combat opioid dependence.

Williams is serving time on a 2016 Milwaukee case after being found guilty of charges of taking a vehicle and fleeing. He is tentatively scheduled to be released in 2022.

