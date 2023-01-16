Dodge County hunting for escaped inmate

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a work-release inmate who failed to return to the jail from a medical appointment Saturday.

Jessica Grace Shafer, 27, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt, and a purple jacket when she left the Dodge County Jail in Juneau for a medical appointment, Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said in a statement.

Shafer was in jail on a contempt-of-court charge. Shafer, who has lived in several places around the state according to the state's online court database, has a history of theft and bail-jumping convictions.

Under Wisconsin's Huber law, qualified inmates sentenced to jail terms may leave the facility for specified times to go to a job or meet other obligations.

Schmidt asked that anyone with information on Shafer's whereabouts not make contact with her but call the sheriff's office at 920-386-3726, or their local law enforcement.