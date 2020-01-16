Dodge County judge troubled by release of violent sex offender

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“All four felt Mr. Miller does not meet the legal threshold for Chapter 980,” Adamson said.

Both Miller’s attorney Alejandro Lockwood and Adamson agreed that Miller did not meet the burden of proof and had to be released.

“This decision is by far the most difficult the court has faced,” Pfitzinger said. “This court is absolutely troubled. Not in the time I have been on the bench, 12 years, have I lost sleep on any case as (much) this case and this decision.”

Pfitzinger said he took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and follow the laws of Wisconsin and Chapter 980 is one of those laws.

“The laws for discharge is set in that section,” Pfitzinger said. “To say I disagree with the opinions of the doctors is an understatement. I believe Mr. Miller still represents a danger to the public.”

Miller was on supervised release in 2018 which was revoked after Miller’s housemate told authorities that Miller had a tablet computer and was watching pornographic videos. The documents at that time also stated that Miller was not engaging in treatment.