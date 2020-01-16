Dodge County judge troubled by release of violent sex offender

JUNEAU – Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger said he was unhappy about granting the release of a man who had been convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child, but under the law he had no choice.
Jonathan Miller, a convicted child sex offender, had originally been scheduled for a two-day jury trial in Pfitzinger’s courtroom Thursday to determine if he could be detained under the Chapter 980 State Statute. Pfitzinger said Thursday the request for the jury trial was withdrawn.
Chapter 980 (Sexually Violent Persons Law) was created in 1994 and allows the state to civilly commit offenders who are deemed to be sexually violent after they have served their prison sentences. The program was created as a way to continue to protect the public from violent sex offenders and provide treatment to offenders.
According to online records, Miller, 34, had been committed under Chapter 980 in Dodge County Circuit Court in 2005 and has been a registered sex offender since 2002, when he was 16. The records also show that Pfitzinger has denied previous petitions for Miller’s release.
State statutes required the Department of Health Services to evaluate committed persons on an annual basis.
Attorney Nathaniel Adamson, who appeared for the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office, said that of the four doctors who examined Miller, two felt he has a mental disorder and two do not feel he is at risk to re-offend.
“All four felt Mr. Miller does not meet the legal threshold for Chapter 980,” Adamson said.
Both Miller’s attorney Alejandro Lockwood and Adamson agreed that Miller did not meet the burden of proof and had to be released.
“This decision is by far the most difficult the court has faced,” Pfitzinger said. “This court is absolutely troubled. Not in the time I have been on the bench, 12 years, have I lost sleep on any case as (much) this case and this decision.”
Pfitzinger said he took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and follow the laws of Wisconsin and Chapter 980 is one of those laws.
“The laws for discharge is set in that section,” Pfitzinger said. “To say I disagree with the opinions of the doctors is an understatement. I believe Mr. Miller still represents a danger to the public.”
Miller was on supervised release in 2018 which was revoked after Miller’s housemate told authorities that Miller had a tablet computer and was watching pornographic videos. The documents at that time also stated that Miller was not engaging in treatment.
Although Miller will be discharged due to the state being unable to establish clear and convincing evidence that Miller remains a sexually violent person, Pfitzinger ordered the discharge be stayed for a period not more than 10 working days for notifications. Miller will be on GPS monitoring through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He will continue to have to register as a sex offender.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will determine Miller’s placement. His previous placement in Dodge County caused a change in state statutes regarding where sex offenders could be housed.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.