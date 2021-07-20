Dodge County jury trial scheduled for Cambridge woman accused in stabbing

JUNEAU – A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2 for a 51-year-old Cambridge woman who is charged with first degree reckless endangerment charges.

Michele Schacht faces felony charges of aggravated battery, and three counts of substantial battery. If convicted of all the charges, she could face up to 29 years in prison. The trial was scheduled in Dodge County Circuit Court Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, a man came to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam Dec. 9 with multiple stab wounds. Dodge County Sheriff Deputies learned the man was being transported to UW Hospital in Madison soon and that he had been stabbed at a residence in Theresa.

At that time, Schacht had lived in Theresa, and the man was at her home for dinner. The man said Schacht had become upset about him being there and started punching him in the face before grabbing a large kitchen knife and stabbing him in the back of the neck, left thigh and stomach area. The neck and stomach wounds were not very deep but he was worried about the thigh area so he came to the hospital. He said he did nothing to confront her and did not know why she stabbed him.