The man whose body was found in Beaver Dam River June 1 died as the result of an accidental drowning.
Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel said Tuesday the official cause of death for George W. Stodola, 48, Beaver Dam, was drowning with a contributing factor of acute ethanol intoxication.
You have free articles remaining.
“In this case, we’re referring to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages,” Schoebel said.
Stodola’s body was found in the Beaver Dam River the afternoon of June 1 by two kayakers south of Cooper Street but north of Highway 151.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)