{{featured_button_text}}
Body found in Beaver Dam River (copy) (copy) (copy)

Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel said the official cause of death for George W. Stodola, 48, Beaver Dam, was drowning with a contributing factor of acute ethanol intoxication. Stodola's body was found in Beaver Dam River on June 1. 

 BEAVER DAM DAILY CITIZEN File Photo

The man whose body was found in Beaver Dam River June 1 died as the result of an accidental drowning.

Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel said Tuesday the official cause of death for George W. Stodola, 48, Beaver Dam, was drowning with a contributing factor of acute ethanol intoxication.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“In this case, we’re referring to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages,” Schoebel said.

Stodola’s body was found in the Beaver Dam River the afternoon of June 1 by two kayakers south of Cooper Street but north of Highway 151.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.