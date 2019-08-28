TOWN OF TRENTON -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who died following a single vehicle rollover Monday on Highway 68 near Lakeland Road.
Christopher D. Balsewicz, 26, Waupun, was non-responsive at the scene of the accident, which occurred around midnight. Balsewicz was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to rest on its roof.
Balsewicz was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
