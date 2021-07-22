 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on charges of performing lewd acts at trailer park
0 Comments
alert top story

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on charges of performing lewd acts at trailer park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop (copy)
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/Contributed

TOWN OF CALAMUS – A 41-year-old town of Calamus man faces misdemeanor charges against him after residents at Maple Grove Trailer Park, N7253 Forest Road, reported that the man was performing lewd and lascivious acts at the trailer park.

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how to max out credit card rewards.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County Dispatch took the report on Saturday at 12:10 a.m. about the man. After taking the report, our deputies collaboratively worked together to identify potential suspects as this incident. Deputies conducted extra patrol and eventually identified the alleged perpetrator. Through the investigation, it was learned the subject was allegedly performing similar acts during the late-night hours of Thursday, which were not initially reported.

The suspect was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, lewd and lascivious behavior and resisting or obstructing an officer. He was booked into jail and posted bond the same night.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News