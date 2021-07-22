Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on charges of performing lewd acts at trailer park

TOWN OF CALAMUS – A 41-year-old town of Calamus man faces misdemeanor charges against him after residents at Maple Grove Trailer Park, N7253 Forest Road, reported that the man was performing lewd and lascivious acts at the trailer park.

Dodge County Dispatch took the report on Saturday at 12:10 a.m. about the man. After taking the report, our deputies collaboratively worked together to identify potential suspects as this incident. Deputies conducted extra patrol and eventually identified the alleged perpetrator. Through the investigation, it was learned the subject was allegedly performing similar acts during the late-night hours of Thursday, which were not initially reported.