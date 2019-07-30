JUNEAU -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Huber inmate walk away named Valerie S. Thorsen, 36.
Thorsen has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. Her last known address is on Aberg Avenue in Madison.
Thorsen was serving a 180-day sentence with Huber privileges at the Dodge County Jail for contempt of court when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved appointment.
Anyone with information about Thorsen's location can contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 386-3726 or another local law enforcement agency.
Huber inmates do from time to time walk away and this is not new to county jails, according to the press release. These inmates have court authorized release privileges due to their low-level crimes.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office’s new policy in 2019 is to be transparent in seeking the public’s help on all Huber walk aways to get the inmates back in custody as quickly as possible. After they are taken into custody.
