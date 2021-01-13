Dodge County Sheriff’s Office warn citizens to keep vehicles secure

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, suspects alos have been looking for garage door openers inside of unlocked cars. Many times they are able to open garages and locate keys to the vehicles.

Criminals often times look for unlocked vehicles, garages, homes, sheds and other outbuildings, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens are asked to encourage family, friends, and neighbors to protect themselves by securing and locking their doors.

If you come across a suspect or suspicious person who may be involved in criminal activity, we ask that you not take the law into your own hands, but quickly call 911 so that we can respond and handle the situation. Gather all information that you are able including a description of the person(s) and vehicle(s) to include any identifying information such as a license plate if you are safely able to do so.