{{featured_button_text}}
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Matrix Consulting Group is working to complete an analysis of finances and operations at the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Department building at 124 West St., once the Dodge County Courthouse, is pictured above.

 KEN THOMAS

JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a phone scam involving people falsely claiming to be from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, people have reported being called by someone claiming to be members of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The person on the line claims to be Major Walker or a judge or some other ranking official within the sheriff's office. They have provided phone numbers, which they answer claiming to be the sheriff’s office and may have an answering machine set up.

The individual makes false allegations that the citizen has a warrant and attempts to scare them into making payments. Other versions of the scam involve threats that the citizen missed a juror assignment or that they have a warrant.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The sheriff’s office will never call a citizen and ask them to pay for a warrant over the phone. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and call the Dodge Sheriff’s Office  at 920-386-3726. 

Warrants can be paid in person at the Clerk of Courts office during regular business hours or at the Dodge County Jail 24/7. Warrants cannot be paid with gift cards or by using a direct deposit from a bank account. And the sheriff's office will never ask for money to sent via Western Union.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.