JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a phone scam involving people falsely claiming to be from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release, people have reported being called by someone claiming to be members of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The person on the line claims to be Major Walker or a judge or some other ranking official within the sheriff's office. They have provided phone numbers, which they answer claiming to be the sheriff’s office and may have an answering machine set up.
The individual makes false allegations that the citizen has a warrant and attempts to scare them into making payments. Other versions of the scam involve threats that the citizen missed a juror assignment or that they have a warrant.
The sheriff’s office will never call a citizen and ask them to pay for a warrant over the phone. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and call the Dodge Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
Warrants can be paid in person at the Clerk of Courts office during regular business hours or at the Dodge County Jail 24/7. Warrants cannot be paid with gift cards or by using a direct deposit from a bank account. And the sheriff's office will never ask for money to sent via Western Union.
