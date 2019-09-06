Dodge County Sheriff’s OWI posts get response

JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he is more concerned with protecting lives than he is in protecting reputations and that is why his office is posting photos of people arrested for drunken driving to Facebook.
Schmidt announced a few weeks ago that the Dodge County Sheriff's Office would post drunken driving arrest mug shots on its Facebook page, and released the first batch Aug. 28 with six photos. That was followed Wednesday with two more people who arrested for intoxicated driving offenses.
The posts are appearing on Wednesdays and will only include people arrested by Dodge County Sheriff's deputies. They include the name, age, city of residents and where and when the arrest took place.
“My hope is that by posting photos of individuals who choose to drive while impaired, that others will choose to make better decisions in the future,” Schmidt said. “It is my hope that this policy will encourage those who have had their photo posted to not re-offend in the future.”
From the comments on the posts, people are paying attention. Several people who commented were worried about due process, but others believed it was an additional step that could combat drunken driving.
Wendy Borner, who is the president of CARE for Recovery, disagrees with the public posts.
"In my opinion, individuals already feel shamed and humiliated and why make it worse," Borner said. "For one thing, I believe in innocence until proven guilty and if they are found guilty, their punishment will be handed down by the justice system."
CARE for Recovery is a multi-disciplinary team that works on initiatives and resources needed in the area to offer wrap around services for person in active addiction, recovery and their loved ones.
Borner said there is a stigma around those living with substance use disorders and there is a national effort in order to reduce that stigma in order to offer those suffering with addiction treatment options.
"The world is negative enough, why don't we try to solve this problem with more compassion, empathy, and treatment options," Borner said.
The Dodge County Sheriff Office patrol division issued 1,520 citations for OWI from 2014 to 2018. The highest number of citations, 347, were issued in 2015 and the lowest number issued was 276 in 2014. Each year, a majority of the arrests are first-time offenders. There were 216 first time offenders in 2015.
Schmidt said every arrest is a public record whether there is a conviction or not.
"The photos are a public record, no different than releasing it to the media if requested," Schmidt said. "Under Supreme Court rule we can report the arrest and circumstances surrounding the arrest as part of the public record that is created from the arrest just as we are not allowed to withhold the record from a public record request except in certain circumstances. We also note in all posts that the person is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Several people thanked the sheriff's office for doing the posts on Facebook.
"Good job Dodge County! Love this idea," Kyle Schweder said.
Schmidt said he has heard from people who are in favor of the posts as well as those who are adamantly against them.
Schmidt said he has not heard of other departments posting photos related to OWI cases. Many agencies post booking photos. The Milwaukee Police Department just announced it would do something similar featuring people arrested for reckless driving and fleeing.
"The bottom line is, if you don’t want to appear on our Facebook page for being arrested for OWI, make that decision to not break the law, which places all of our families at risk on the highway," he said. "Don’t drive while impaired and you have nothing to worry about.”
