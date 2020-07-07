DOJ investigating Columbia County Sheriff's Office after Arlington death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has requested an investigation of its actions by the state after a single fatality Monday in Arlington.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death at an Arlington home. Two sheriff’s deputies were serving a writ of eviction when, according to the news release, they heard a single shot go off within the home. They found a person alone, suffering from a gunshot wound and administered life saving tactics, but were unsuccessful. The person died at the residence. No deputies were harmed.

The DCI is leading the investigation, supported by the sheriff’s office and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. According to the release, all law enforcement officials are “fully cooperating” currently with DCI during the investigation.

The DCI is evaluating evidence as part of its investigation to best figure out what happened. Investigative reports will be turned over to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is concluded.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

