JUNEAU — A 47-year-old Dousman man was found guilty in a Dodge County Court on Tuesday of a fifth offense of drunken driving after being pulled over in Juneau in May.
Mark Colman Gromer, currently in the Dodge County Jail, accepted a plea agreement and pleaded no-contest plea to operating while intoxicated. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer sentenced Gromer to 35 months initial confinement and 36 months of an extended sentence. He must pay fines court fees. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months and he must have an ignition interlock device for 36 months. He also must undergo an AODA assessment.
According to the criminal complaint, a Juneau Police officer was following Gromer’s vehicle May 16 around noon, after Gromer’s vehicle pulled out of the Highway Shop, 211 E. Center St. The officer noticed the vehicle was traveling a higher rate of speed while driving around the block. The police officer checked the vehicle’s registered owner and was alerted that the driver’s license was suspended.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle as it pulled back into the Highway Shop, but the vehicle continued to drive until Gromer finally stopped in the parking lot of an apartment building, next to the Highway Shop. According to the criminal complaint, the officer said Gromer had a strong odor of alcohol.
Gromer allegedly told the officer that he was upset because he was operating the vehicle outside of his occupational license restrictions. He originally said he had not been drinking.
A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy showed up at the traffic stop and told the Juneau officer he recently had contact with Gromer. The deputy said Gromer had a history of abusing alcohol and had showed up at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office intoxicated. The Juneau officer asked Gromer again when he had last consumed alcohol and Gromer said at 3 or 4 a.m.
Gromer submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test, which resulted in a reading of 0.107%. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%, though with his multiple prior OWI convictions, Gromer’s legal limit is 0.02%.
Gromer has an open case in Waukesha County Circuit Court another OWI offense, according to court records.
