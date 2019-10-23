JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Watertown man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegedly injuring a bicyclist there in July while traveling between taverns.
Jacob Lynch is charged with a felony count of hit and run from a crash involving injury and misdemeanor charge of causing injury while driving under the influence.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police were dispatched to the area of North Fourth and East Green streets at 9:15 p.m. July 9. The 911 caller said a man on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle. Police found the man lying in the street in the southbound lane of North Fourth Street in a large pool of blood with a wound to his head. The man tried to get up but the officer told him to stop moving.
The bicycle was totaled.
You have free articles remaining.
The bicyclist was a 58-year-old Watertown man who had gone to buy milk and was headed back to his home. The man was transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center by EMS.
According to the criminal complaint, the witness said he saw a four-door SUV strike the bicyclist and it never slowed down before leaving the scene. A tip from an area bar identified Lynch as the driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist.
Lynch was located at another bar. According to the criminal complaint, Lynch said he thought he struck a trash can. Lynch’s preliminary breathalyzer test resulted in a reading of 0.172, more than twice the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin.
A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)