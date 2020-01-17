Driver arrested, passenger injured in one-vehicle rollover

A Columbus man was arrested by Portage police officers Friday after the vehicle he was driving rolled into an embankment multiple times, sending a passenger to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Joshua Kooiman, 32, was arrested on suspicion of first offense driving while intoxicated, according to the Portage Police Department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency workers responded to calls of a crash around 1:45 p.m. near Interstate 39 by West Wisconsin Street. According to information released by the department, Kooiman was driving south on nearby Highway CX at a high rate of speed when he failed to navigate a turn correctly. The Chevrolet Traverse went through a fence along the west side of the road and became airborne as it crossed both the entrance and exit ramps of I-39 before rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on its roof.

A 28-year-old passenger was taken via Divine Savior EMS to Divine Savior Hospital.

According to court records, Kooiman has an open case against him in Columbia County, filed Jan. 3, for driving without a valid license.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.