Driver in deadly Sauk County crash unlicensed

The driver in a crash that claimed three lives Friday in Sauk County did not have a valid driver's license and failed to appear in court Thursday for two misdemeanor traffic violations.

Online court records show that Atreyu E. Ortiz, 20 faced charges of driving after revocation and failing to have an interlock ignition device on the vehicle he was driving. Ortiz did not appear in Sauk County Court Thursday and a warrant had been issued for him.

Ortiz died at the scene of the crash in the town of Fairfield. An obituary for Ortiz said he attended Baraboo High School before graduating from Black River Falls High School.

The Baraboo School District released Tuesday the name of the second student who died.

Adlai Estes, 17 and Faith Woods, 17, both seniors at Baraboo High School, died from their injuries from the crash.

District Administrator Rainey Briggs said in the Tuesday statement that the district would “share only the details that families have asked the District to communicate” out of respect to those impacted. That included statements from both of the students’ families.

