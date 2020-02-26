Drug overdoses and deaths decline in Columbia County in 2019

Drug overdoses and overdose deaths in Columbia County decreased significantly in 2019 and those working in drug prevention were recognized for their efforts Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center in Portage.
Overdose calls for help fell from 103 in 2018 to 65 in 2019 and drug overdose deaths dropped from 18 in 2018 to 10 in 2019, the sheriff’s office reported in January. The county had 84 drug overdose calls in 2016 and 70 in 2017 and 15 deaths in 2016 and 11 in 2017.
“Although one death is too many, we have finally seen a decrease in the number of drug overdoses in Columbia County,” Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release. “This comes after years of tireless efforts working together with many community partners through drug awareness and educational talks while aggressively enforcing drug violations and supporting supplemental treatment strategies."
Apart from informational presentations in schools and other public venues, Capt. Jason Kocovsky said the sheriff’s office works “very hard” with those in county Health and Human Services in referring people who need help with drug addiction to the county’s Medication Assisted Treatment program.
Prevention and Response Columbia County is a community coalition that formed in 2015 to address the growing heroin and opioid crisis in Columbia County and during its fifth-anniversary meeting Tuesday, Monica Neumann of the county’s drug court said the MAT program served more than 80 people in 2019 including 33 who took part while incarcerated at Columbia County Jail.
Referrals can “come from anywhere” including friends and family or from the very person who’s struggling with drug addiction, Neumann said, with more and more referrals coming from law enforcement and probation offices as time goes on.
“It’s more than medication,” Neumann said of MAT during her presentation to PARCC members. “It tackles the problem from many different angles including mental health. It’s a tool, not a cure.”
Faith Gladem of Madison Trauma Therapy explained at the meeting how workers in her organization “are the boots on the ground” for those enrolled in the MAT program. Madison Trauma Therapy, which has an office in downtown Portage, is staffed by those who “absolutely love what we do and who we’re working with” every day, Gladem said.
“We try to get to the root causes of their issues, keeping them out of the hospital or from committing new crimes,” Gladem said of the organization’s services which also include helping the participants find stable housing and employment. “We work to integrate them back into society and sometimes we try to reunite them with their families including children.”
PARCC member Tom Drury thanked several people for their work in drug prevention including Stacy Davenport, Columbia County’s crisis/alcohol and other drug abuse program coordinator, and Tiffany Loken, the director of student services in the Lodi School District.
PARCC presented Loken with an award for her efforts which include serving on PARCC’s executive board and organizing various training events related to drug prevention.
“She speaks with a voice you can tell is informed by her conscience,” said Drury who also thanked the Lodi School District, on the whole, for providing PARCC with meeting space and for its business office working with PARCC on grants. “We get help from so many places and a big part of our success is that collaboration.”
PARCC meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month and the location varies, member Paula Enger said. Anyone who is interested in drug prevention is encouraged to attend.
“It certainly is good to see these numbers going down because that is what we’ve been working on for a long time now,” Enger said of 2019 overdose data in Columbia County. “We need to get the word out even more that we exist.”
For more information about PARCC, visit parccinfo.org.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.