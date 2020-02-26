Drug overdoses and deaths decline in Columbia County in 2019

Referrals can “come from anywhere” including friends and family or from the very person who’s struggling with drug addiction, Neumann said, with more and more referrals coming from law enforcement and probation offices as time goes on.

“It’s more than medication,” Neumann said of MAT during her presentation to PARCC members. “It tackles the problem from many different angles including mental health. It’s a tool, not a cure.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Faith Gladem of Madison Trauma Therapy explained at the meeting how workers in her organization “are the boots on the ground” for those enrolled in the MAT program. Madison Trauma Therapy, which has an office in downtown Portage, is staffed by those who “absolutely love what we do and who we’re working with” every day, Gladem said.

“We try to get to the root causes of their issues, keeping them out of the hospital or from committing new crimes,” Gladem said of the organization’s services which also include helping the participants find stable housing and employment. “We work to integrate them back into society and sometimes we try to reunite them with their families including children.”