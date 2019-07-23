LAKE DELTON — A Reedsburg man was arrested Monday on drugged driving charges after a sheriff's deputy woke him from being passed out behind the wheel and his vehicle rolled backwards into the officer's squad car, police say.
Winston C. Cloud, 20, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and a second offense driving with a revoked driver's license. Formal charges had not been filed in Sauk County Circuit Court by Tuesday morning.
At 12:13 p.m. Monday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said his office received a report of a man slumped over the wheel in a car on Oak Hill Road in the town of Dellona.
Witnesses reportedly tried but could not wake the man.
A Sauk County Sheriff's deputy at 12:19 p.m. responded to the scene and found a 2010 Ford Escape stopped in a traffic lane while running and in gear.
The deputy tried to wake the driver, whom the deputy reported held a needle in his hand. As the deputy attempted to put the vehicle in park, the driver woke up and released the brake.
The Ford Escape rolled backward 20 feet and crashed into the front of the deputy's squad vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
Meister said no injuries were reported. Damage estimates were not immediately available.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with an investigation and determined Cloud did not have a medical issue and was under the influence of drugs.
