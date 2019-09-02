Columbia County authorities charged an Eau Claire man with his eighth offense of operating while intoxicated on Friday.
Anthony Paul Tushkowski, 66, was taken into custody after the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 6:30 p.m. Friday that his vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 22 in the town of Marcellon, according to a news release.
The person who reported Tushkowski followed him until he stopped on the Highway 33 shoulder near Highway 44. There, a sheriff’s deputy found Tushkowski to be impaired.
Tushkowski also was cited for open intoxicants, failure to yield the right of way, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating left of center and deviation from the designated lane.
In the release, Sheriff Roger Brandner asked the public to call 911 and report drivers whom they suspect to be impaired.
