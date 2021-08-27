Eau Claire man charged with 7th OWI, threatening police after alleged hit and run near Lyndon

An Eau Claire man is facing his seventh operating while intoxicated charge after he allegedly threatened a law enforcement officer following a chase where he crashed into another vehicle.
Jose Sanchez, 46, of Eau Claire is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – seventh offense, felony threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor failure to install an ignition interlock device. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the OWI charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the threats to a law enforcement officer charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:18 p.m. June 16 Wisconsin State Patrol requested assistance for a vehicle involved in a hit and run. At 9:28 p.m. Officer Duwayne Cournoyer identified the vehicle on Interstate 90/94 near the town of Lyndon and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to initiate a stop.
The vehicle appeared to pull over to the right shoulder but then accelerated, hitting a top speed of about 70 mph and continuing westbound into Juneau County. The vehicle had visible damage to the rear and the rear bumper was dragging.
While assisting Deputy Brandon Carmody observed the vehicle crash into another vehicle near mile marker 79 and not stop. The vehicle drove between 40-50 mph on the interstate while turning around in crossovers, cutting off tractor trailers and driving recklessly.
The vehicle stopped on Highway N and police officers attempted to complete a high risk stop, but the vehicle again started driving. At about 9:26 p.m. the driver pulled into a driveway on Highway N, exited the vehicle and was bitten by a Wisconsin Dells K9 unit.
The driver, later identified by his Wisconsin Identification Card as Jose Sanchez, was detained outside of his vehicle. The vehicle had damage indicating it had recently been in at least one crash, and on open container of seltzer alcoholic beverages were on the passenger side floorboard. The interior of the vehicle smelled of intoxicating beverage even though Sanchez was removed from the vehicle.
First responders attempted to provide Sanchez with medical attention for the K9 bite, but he refused and used profanity towards all personnel present. Asked to complete standard field sobriety tests Sanchez declined.
Sanchez was transported to the Juneau County Jail without issue, and was “apologetic” during the transport.
Once at the jail Sanchez declined to submit to an evidentiary chemical blood test. Law enforcement said Sanchez continued to “get more and more angry as the night progressed.”
A warrant was signed for a blood test, and when told of the warrant Sanchez again refused. When told law enforcement would use the restraint chair if necessary, Sanchez continued to refuse and removed his t-shirt then put his jail issued slippers on his hands “like boxing gloves.”
Sanchez banged the slippers together and told officers “let’s go.” Carmody drew his stun gun and told Sanchez if he would not comply he would be stunned, after which Sanchez jabbed at Carmody three times using his slipper-covered hand. On the third jab Carmody deployed his stun gun and the barbs were caught in the slipper. Another officer deployed his stun gun and connected with Sanchez’s chest.
After being stunned Sanchez was handcuffed and moved to the restraint chair where an EMT was able to complete the blood draw.
Sanchez is scheduled for a plea hearing Oct. 19 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.