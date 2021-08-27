Eau Claire man charged with 7th OWI, threatening police after alleged hit and run near Lyndon

An Eau Claire man is facing his seventh operating while intoxicated charge after he allegedly threatened a law enforcement officer following a chase where he crashed into another vehicle.

Jose Sanchez, 46, of Eau Claire is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – seventh offense, felony threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor failure to install an ignition interlock device. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the OWI charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the threats to a law enforcement officer charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 9:18 p.m. June 16 Wisconsin State Patrol requested assistance for a vehicle involved in a hit and run. At 9:28 p.m. Officer Duwayne Cournoyer identified the vehicle on Interstate 90/94 near the town of Lyndon and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to initiate a stop.

The vehicle appeared to pull over to the right shoulder but then accelerated, hitting a top speed of about 70 mph and continuing westbound into Juneau County. The vehicle had visible damage to the rear and the rear bumper was dragging.