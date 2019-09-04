An Eau Claire man was held on a $10,000 cash bond Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court on a charge of eighth offense operating while intoxicated.
Anthony Paul Tushkowski, 66, is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than 3 times the legal limit.
In court, Judge W. Andrew Voigt ordered Tushkowski held on the $10,000 cash bond and barred him from consuming or possessing alcohol or operating a motor vehicle without a license.
According to a criminal complaint, at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 30, Columbia County Sheriff's deputy Kevin Jones responded to a driving complaint at the intersection of highways 33 and 22 in the town of Marcellon. A caller reported another driver ran a stop sign and traveled over the center line and fog line.
Deputy Chase Brock located the vehicle on Highway 33 at 6:35 p.m. He reported it "was so full of items there was only room for a single occupant."
The driver, identified as Tushkowski, had glossy eyes, and his "speech was unintelligible," according to the complaint. He denied consuming any alcohol, then told deputies he drank only one beer.
Tushkowski told police he had packed his son's belongings in Woodbury, Minnesota, and was trying to go home to Eau Claire before driving the belongings to his son's new residence in Port Washington.
Jones reported "it was clear that the defendant had no idea where he presently was," the complaint stated. A preliminary breath test indicated Tushkowski had a blood alcohol level of 0.273.
Court records indicate Tushkowski had previously been convicted seven times on drunken driving charges between 2002 and 2013.
He is scheduled for a return hearing Sept. 11.
