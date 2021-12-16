Electrical malfunction sets fire to town of Baraboo shed, causing highway closure Wednesday

An electrical malfunction set fire to a shed Wednesday in the town of Baraboo, shutting down Highway 136 for more than two hours in the afternoon, according to the Baraboo Fire Department.

The fire caused major damage where it originated in the shed, a former milking parlor for dairy operations at E10883 Highway 136, and moderate damage to the roof of a larger, attached shed, the department said in a news release. No one was injured.

After being alerted to it at 2 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters arrived to see flames showing through the roof of the smaller structure. Authorities shut down the highway while it was blocked by a fire hose connected to a fire hydrant.

The building is owned by Colleen Burtts, according to the release.

Seventeen Baraboo Fire personnel responded to the incident, which was caused by an electrical malfunction in the attic of the smaller shed, the release said.